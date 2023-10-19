Dolphins vs. Eagles injury report Thursday: Miami has key players return to practice

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have released their respective Thursday injury reports ahead of a Week 7 game. The teams are tied with the best record in the NFL, both sitting at 5-1 through their first six games, and the Sunday Night Football primetime matchup should be an epic one. Both teams, however, are dealing with injuries that could impact key players for the game.

The Dolphins had two players not practice on Thursday, rookie running back Chris Brooks with ankle and knee injuries while linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, the team’s sack leader this season, was listed as out with an illness. Van Ginkel’s wife, Sam, posted on social media that the couple’s kids were “hurting” but that they were “on the mend.” The linebacker’s absence could also be a part of that.

It’s tough to see your kids hurting.. thankful they seem to be on the mend pic.twitter.com/i3gXxjZJZ7 — Sam Van Ginkel (@Sam_VanGinkel) October 19, 2023

Miami had some good news on the day as several key players saw their participation increase from Wednesday to Thursday. Cornerback Xavien Howard, dealing with a groin injury; fullback Alec Ingold, who has a foot issue; and center Connor Williams, dealing with a groin problem, all returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday, albeit with limited participation for Thursday. All three players are starters for Miami and are, hopefully, on the way to playing in Sunday’s game.

Williams’ return ends almost two weeks since he has been able to get on the field.

Also limited for Miami were cornerback Kader Kohou (neck), cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee). Needham is in the midst of his 21-day window for the team to either activate him from the physically unable-to-perform list or sideline him for the season. Ramsey returned to practice on Wednesday, opening his 21-day window for a return from the injured reserve list.

“Yeah, we hope that he can,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of Needham and if he is someone who will be able to contribute this week or in the next few weeks. “If not this week, then in the weeks to come. He’s practiced on the scout team the previous couple weeks getting some reps. I’m anxious to see him. Everyone’s talked about him, but I haven’t seen him yet. Hopefully we’ll be able to get something out of him.”

He continued, adding, “We’ve given him some snaps (with the base defense rather than with the scout team). Not a lot. We have another week before we have to make a decision on him. We can use him this week if we so choose, but he’s not had a lot with the defense.”

Listed on the injury report for Miami but full participants on both Wednesday and Thursday were wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique), and running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., (ribs/finger). Wilson is in the final week of his 21-day window for a return from IR.

“Again, it comes down to the end of the week, where we’re at with guys and what we need for the active roster for Sunday,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith explained on Thursday. “But ultimately, when guys are ready to go and they’ve exhibited what is necessary for Sunday, then it just comes down to what are our needs as far as depth throughout the complete roster. It’s never just as easy as cut-and-dry as, ‘okay, he’s ready to go, so here.’ You have to balance and weigh the entire group and what’s necessary for the game.”

The Eagles saw no participation in practice from safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) or cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder). Both players were also out on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, dealing with an ankle issue, and tight end Dallas Goedert, with a groin injury, were both limited in Wednesday and Thursday practices. Also limited on Thursday were tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), but that was an improvement over both players missing practice on Wednesday.

The team’s full participants on Thursday included two limited participants from the day before, cornerback Darius Slay (knee) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle). Safety Sydney Brown (hamstring), cornerback Eli Ricks (knee), and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) were all full participants both days.

Both teams will update their injury reports and include game-day designations on Friday. They kick off at 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.