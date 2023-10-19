Thursday Night Football winners picks: Week 7 Jaguars vs. Saints

The 2023 NFL season is on to Week 7 with another Thursday Night Football game on the schedule. This week’s edition features the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. Jacksonville comes into the night on a three-game winning streak and sitting atop the AFC South. They beat the Indianapolis Colts last week thanks to two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Saints fell to 3-3 on the year with a loss last week to the Houston Texans. The loss drops them into second place in the NFC South, a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have already had their bye week and are 3-2 on the year.

Tonight’s kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Saints are two-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the game is set at just 40 points, with the Jaguars +110 on the moneyline, while the Saints are -130.

Each week, a group of contributors here on The Phinsider make their predictions for each game on the schedule. We run this picks pool from opening night of the season through the Super Bowl, eventually crowing a season-long champion. We primarily focus on the straight-up winners for our season-long pool here on the site, but we can also make spread and over/under picks. You can check those out in the tabs on the widget below from Tallysight.

Before we do get to the picks for tonight’s game, here are our results from last week and the overall standings for the season.

Week 6:

James McKinney 12-3

Kevin Nogle 11-4

Josh Houtz 10-5

Sumeet Jena 10-5

Nick Sabatino 10-5

Marek Brave 9-6

George Forder 7-8

2023 Season Standings:

James McKinney 61-32

Josh Houtz 60-33

Kevin Nogle 59-34

Marek Brave 57-36

Sumeet Jena 56-37

George Forder 54-39

------------

Jake Mendel 50-28*

Nick Sabatino 46-31*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for a week of the season. We will continue to track his picks throughout the rest of the se6ason, but we will not include him in the overall standings.

Here are our Week 7 Thursday night picks: