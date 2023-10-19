Raheem Mostert wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week, has eyes set on LT’s single-season TD record

The awards and accolades keep stacking up for Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins and the impressive offensive skill players he’s assembled.

Through six weeks of the season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his high level of play through the month of September. While rookie running back De’Von Achane won Offensive Player of the Week after the team’s 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Now, we can add veteran running back Raheem Mostert’s name to the list.

Had to be Heem.



Your AFC Offensive Player of the Week, @RMos_8Ball! pic.twitter.com/vcozUctPPR — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 18, 2023

On Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Raheem Mostert kept Miami’s run game on track, carrying the ball 17 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns. He also added three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown through the air. Most impressive, however, was after Mostert’s stellar performance, he officially surpassed Bo Jackson as the league’s all-time yards per carry leader with 5.43 yards per carry.

Mostert was surprised to learn from head coach Mike McDaniel that he won AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it was me. I thought it was going to be Tua (Tagovailoa), because he’s been playing so well, and he’s been doing unbelievable things. I believe he was (AFC Offensive) Player of the Month, so I thought he would get that. I’m sitting next to Cedrick Wilson Jr., and he was like, ‘Heem, it might be you.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, it’s Tua. It’s got to be Tua. He’s playing unbelievable ball right now,’ and then it turned out to be me, so I was excited about that.”

Here’s a look at Raheem Mostert’s award-winning performance vs. the Carolina Panthers.

.@miamidolphins RB @RMos_8Ball has won AFC offensive player of the week for his big day vs. the carolina panthers. #finsup



stats:



17 carries

115 yards

6.8 YPC

2 TDs

3 receptions

17 yards

1 TD pic.twitter.com/SpT3BDZfNp — josh houtz (@houtz) October 18, 2023

Mostert now has a league-leading 11 touchdowns on the season. When asked if he had his eyes set on LaDanian Tomlin’s single-season record (31), the 31-year-old running back couldn’t even hide how excited he was to have his name mentioned alongside LT.

“I’ve got my eye on it. I know. It’s my number, ‘LT,’ (LaDainian Tomlinson) he did that in 2006. I’m fairly familiar with that record, and it would be an honor to even get close to that. I know I’m in a little hot streak right now, but LT’s record, man, that’s unbelievable. I remember that was his MVP year, and growing up watching his tape and that highlight, man, it’s just remarkable. I mean, I still do to this day. He’s a legend, and I was fortunate enough to meet him when I was in San Fran, and we had at least a 20- or 30-minute chat on the field. Man, it just was remarkable. He’s a special guy. He’s a special cat.”

Can Raheem Mostert break the single-season record? It’s certainly possible!

#RunRaheemRun

What are your thoughts on Raheem Mostert’s play this season? Do you think he belongs in the MVP discussion? Do you believe his strong play can continue this weekend vs. the Philadelphia Eagles? Let us know in the comments section below!