Miami Dolphins create cap space by restructuring kicker Jason Sanders’ contract

The Miami Dolphins created roughly $1.33 million in salary cap space by restructuring the contract of kicker Jason Sanders on Wednesday afternoon. Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald reported the transaction, noting that the Dolphins were almost out of cap space.

Per source the #Dolphins created about $1.33 million in cap room by restructuring Jason Sanders contract. Miami was getting tight on cap room so this gives a little added breathing room — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 18, 2023

According to OTC, the Dolphins have $3,472,217 in cap space — only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills have less for the 2023 season. Miami created some wiggle room, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll turn around and spend the money right away.

General manager Chris Grier may save the added cap space to help overcome any injuries that could pop up in the coming months. The Dolphins added defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand before signing wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the 53-man roster — unforeseen, but necessary, transactions throughout September.

Sanders inked a 5-year contract worth $22 million ahead of the 2021 season. The 2020 first-team All-Pro has missed just one of his 28 extra-point attempts this season.