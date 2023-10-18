Your Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles Week Six Predictions?

Despite a stressful start for their fans the Miami Dolphins managed to put together 3 straight quarters (minus that one Mike White throw) of great football resulting in a resounding win over the Carolina Panthers. This week’s opponent should prove to be much, more difficult to dispatch and will require the Phins to play well for all four quarters, on both sides of the ball if they hope to leave Philly with their sixth win of the season.

So for week six what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-