Jalen Ramsey Set to Return to Practice Wednesday, Opens 21-day Window to be Activated off IR

When Jalen Ramsey posted a picture on Twitter X showing off his new look with the words “restart,” we should have all realized today would be a good day.

Feeling good off a 5-1 start to the season, the Miami Dolphins are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in a matchup that many fans around the league have their eyes on. It should be a great game. Maybe even a Super Bowl preview. However, one thing that can’t go unnoticed is the numerous injuries both teams have suffered – with no injury more significant than star cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s meniscus injury that he suffered early on in camp.

It put a damper on training camp.

But there is good news, Dolphins fans. It appears that #5 will return sooner than later, injecting a much-needed boost into Vic Fangio’s defense and adding the best cornerback in football to a secondary that hasn’t hit its stride yet.

Shortly after the image of Ramsey circulated without his luscious locks, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe confirmed what everyone was speculating. Miami’s star cornerback was ready to return to practice — and if everything goes as planned — he should be back less than three months after his meniscus surgery.

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey will return to practice today, per sources, opening 21-day window to return off injured reserve.



Ramsey will be eased back into action. He won’t play Sunday. But back on field, with a new cut he posted this AM, less than 3 months after meniscus surgery. pic.twitter.com/Txsb698Eut — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2023

Ramsey, 28, was acquired by the Dolphins back in March in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. Miami shipped tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick (77-Overall) for the shutdown cornerback. The former fifth-overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft has 452 total tackles throughout his career, two sacks, 19 interceptions, and remains one of the most-feared corners in the sport.

Adding him now, with Miami playing some of its toughest matchups late in the season, is perfect. It also helps with the playoff push we all hope to witness. Even more crazy, however, is that it isn’t only Ramsey the Dolphins hope to get back. Rookie running back De’Von Achane is expected only to be out four weeks, Connor Williams should practice on Wednesday, and Terron Armstead will soon return. There’s also cornerback Nik Needham and guys like Jaelan Phillips, who should eventually be 100%.

The season is far from over, but it’s possible that we have yet to see the best from the 2023 Miami Dolphins. And that should have the entire league — and every defensive coordinator under the sun — lying awake at night. #FinsUp

What are your thoughts on Jalen Ramsey returning to practice today? How important is he to Miami’s secondary and Vic Fangio’s defense? Do you agree that the best of the Dolphins are yet to come? Let us know in the comments section below!