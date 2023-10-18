Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Mac Jones is committing a cardinal sin of playing for Bill Belichick - Pats Pulpit

The third-year quarterback had another turnover in Week 6 against the Raiders.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

NY Jets Week 6 Game Balls: Tony Adams and the Defense Lead the Way - Gang Green Nation

Some credit to the top Sunday performances by the Jets.





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

More questions than answers in Buffalo Bills’ 14-9 win over NY Giants - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills escaped Highmark Stadium with a 4-2 record

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens Week 6 Rookie Report: Zay Flowers finally reached the end zone, Keaton Mitchell makes debut - Baltimore Beatdown

The first-round wideout scored his first career touchdown and the undrafted rookie running back saw his first regular season action.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Russini: Steelers have “no plans” to fire OC Matt Canada - Behind the Steel Curtain

It appears the Steelers’ offensive coordinator is safe for the remainder of the season





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Brian Callahan fuming over offense; wants Bengals not named Ja’Marr Chase to step up - Cincy Jungle

Things certainly need fixed after the bye.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns vs 49ers: CLE defense has least yards given up through 5 games in over 50 years - Dawgs By Nature

Jim Schwartz’s unit has made life difficult for a bunch of quarterbacks in 2023

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud’s record-setting streak has ended vs Saints - Battle Red Blog

Must all good things come to an end? Sadly Houston Texans’ QB CJ Stroud’s streak ended against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

It’s time to find out what Titans have in Will Levis - Music City Miracles

This team isn’t winning a Super Bowl. They need to get information for 2024 and beyond.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars vs Colts: Game Ball for Week 6 - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville’s defense continues to impress by producing turnovers





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts team owner Jim Irsay indicates Anthony Richardson ‘probably done’ for year - Stampede Blue

The Colts appear to be snakebitten at starting quarterback during recent seasons, but the future is still bright for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson going forward.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Sean Payton: Problems scoring aren’t just on the QB - Mile High Report

Speaking on Monday, head coach Sean Payton said the struggle to throw the ball against KC was a problem and admitted it’s a challenge getting the ball to all the playmakers.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Ja’Sir Taylor REPEATS the special teams turnover he forced a year ago! - Bolts From The Blue

Last year, Ja’Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard teamed up to make one of the more brilliant special teams plays you’ll see. Exactly 363 days later, Ja’Sir Taylor did it AGAIN, with Amen Ogbongbemiga recovering.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders-Patriots Week 6 recap: Winners and losers - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders got a much needed win against the New England Patriots in Week 6 as rookie tight end Michael Mayer had a breakout performance and headlines the Raiders’ winners.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Hot Takes: Don’t bring Frank Clark back - Arrowhead Pride

Our Mark Gunnels takes on all your hot takes, wacky predictions and unpopular opinions.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Justin Pugh’s unexpected effort has created tricky situation for the Giants - Big Blue View

As an elevated practice squad player, Pugh could technically refuse to return to the practice squad and sign elsewhere





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Lane Johnson injury update: Eagles get relatively good news - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia’s right tackle could reportedly be back "real soon."





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plays best game of season in win over Chargers - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys were misfiring at times on offense, but Dak Prescott persevered and led the team to a much-needed win over the Chargers.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Vs. Atlanta Falcons - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

In a very entertaining game, the Commanders held on to get their third win of the season on the road in Atlanta. The offense scored just 24 points, but unlike previous weeks, the defense only...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers vs. Broncos Preview: How do Green Bay and Denver stack up? - Acme Packing Company

Denver has a rookie running back who is making a real difference for them as of late. At the moment, the Broncos’ best unit is their running game.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

David Montgomery injury update: Lions RB will miss ‘a little’ time - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery is expected to miss time with his rib injury. Coach Dan Campbell provided some details.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Bears hire Phil Snow as senior defensive analyst - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears have a new and experienced defensive voice in Halas Hall.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

2-4: Any chance at the postseason for the Vikings? - Daily Norseman

Tanking proponents, check your feelings at the door

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints loss to the Texans - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans loses a nail bitter in Houston.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons vs. Commanders recap: Atlanta’s mistakes lead to a frustrating loss - The Falcoholic

Atlanta’s stuck fast in bad habits and bad mistakes, and those are a large part of the reason they lost to Washington.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Monday Morning Optimist: Incremental progress is still progress - Cat Scratch Reader

Plus, bye weeks cure all(?) wounds.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Yarcho’s Pick Six: Buccaneers Perform Like Creamsicles Of Old - Bucs Nation

THe throwback game brought a throwback level performance as Buccaneers lose 20-6 to Lions

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers injury news: Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel dodge a bullet - Niners Nation

X-Rays were negative for San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, while Christian McCaffrey’s injury shouldn’t keep him out for long, if at all.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Cardinals opening odds against Seahawks Week 7: Arizona underdogs again - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals open as big underdogs for their NFC West matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Why Geno Smith’s worst play against the Bengals was an 11-yard run - Field Gulls

Geno Smith scrambled for a positive play. He could’ve had a touchdown.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Since Rams got back Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua’s mistakes are a problem - Turf Show Times

Is Puka season over or is Tutu soon to say?