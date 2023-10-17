Miami Dolphins Vs. Carolina Panthers Week 6 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

Our Miami Dolphins began Sundays game like they have done so many times in recent years, by sputtering (and that's putting it nicely) out of the gate. In the past if a team had come to town and started the game punching us in the face by scoring 14 in the first quarter and holding the offense to 0 point the Phins would have either completely folded or just continued to struggle for all 4 quarters until we were once again handed an ugly loss. This time not only did the offense bounce back and score 35 unanswered points (42 in total) but the defense also stepped up and shut out the Carolina Panthers offense for the remainder of the game.

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

Tua2HillWaddle hit on Miami with the W, Wikins starring and Waddle with the one touchdown. Wikins on the day had 5 tackles, 2 solo, and 2 sacks!

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Waddle and Wilkins What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Waddle with a 60+ yard TD catch

USMCFinzFreak hit on the win for the Phins as well as the Phins scoring 6 TDs and Mostert and Wilkins as the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 42-10 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Mostert/Wilkins

David7777 called McDaniel pulling some starters.

McD is getting worried about injuries piling up so he will pull most starters at the end of the 3rd Qtr

Blaze453 correctly called some of the stars of the game. Sieler had another solid day with 2 tackels, 1 solo, and another sack!

Tua/Mosert and Sieler

daytonadolfan called the stars of the game and Mostert having a big day. Mostert accounted for 133 total yards and 3 touchdowns in the game!

Hill/Waddle! Sieler/Wilkins! Mostert will have a massive day!

Sinjin830 would have hit the correct final score for both teams if not for the pick six! Thanks a lot Mike White! Sinjin830 also hit on Tua’s yardage and touchdowns and sacks.

Dolphins 42-14. Tua has a good game 250 plus yards and 3 touchdowns. No interceptions as we manage to clean up on that side of the ball. Defensively Gink continues his strong play and the Dolphins have 4 sacks and three takeaways.

Alpha6 hit on the score for the Phins and Mostert having yet another big day.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? Panthers 16, Homers 42 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Mostert/Raekwon Davis (run-stuffer)

Call_for_the_Priest’77 hit on Tyreek starring. Hill had 6 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown.

OFF Star: Tyreek Hill (If Achane’s in pain then Hill’s the biggest thrill! 150+ yds and 30 yds rushing!)

SlayerNation1 hit on Hill as one of the stars of the game.

AVG (again) and Hill

Bill Moody hit on Mostert as one of the stars of the game.

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Mostert

Dolfriend hit on three of the stars of the game.

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense? Tua, Hill & Mostert

Molly Polly II hit on the win and Hill killing it once again!

1). 3). Off-Hill

toscana jones hit on most of the stars of the game.

Win: Dolphins Off.stars: Tua, Hill, Waddle D.stars: AVG, Sieler, Chubb

Another week with a lot of great and very close or even dead on predictions! Thank you to everyone who took the time to give their predictions for last weekend’s game. Please check back tomorrow night when we will once again have our predictions post of the week for the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite comments (and even some that I disagree with) be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The questions post will be posted during the week with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening as well as other random evenings.