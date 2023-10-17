Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Six | A touchdown machine takes the crown!

Many people — fans and national media members alike — questioned if Miami’s running game could withstand the knee injury and subsequent injured reserve designation for rookie running back stud De’Von Achane that occurred last week.

Well, even without Achane, the Dolphins rushing attack was on point against their week six opponent, the Carolina Panthers, and that was mostly due to the electric skillset of one man...

Miami Dolphins Week Six MVP - Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert carried the ball 17 times for 115 yards (6.8 yards per rush) and two touchdowns on the ground this past Sunday. He also contributed three receptions for 17 yards and another score through the air against the Carolina Panthers.

Those three scores brought Mostert’s touchdown count up to 11 on the season. He has already set a single season career high for himself in the touchdown department. The Miami Dolphins still have 11 games to play during the regular season this year.

A renewed commitment to the ground game from head coach Mike McDaniel has Mostert thriving this season for sure, but credit must also be given to Miami’s much improved offensive line. New offensive line coach Butch Barry has his big men up front ready to maul opposing defenses week after week, and Mostert has certainly benefited from the upgrade.

However, Mostert isn’t simply finding the open space and hitting the afterburners. He has also been breaking tackles and racking up yards after contact each week. Against the Panthers, Raheem broke 10 tackles while gaining 5.82 yards per carry AFTER initial contact according to Dolphins’ media member Travis Wingfield.

For those reasons and more, Raheem Mostert wins my MVP (Most Valuable ‘Phin) award for his week six performance!

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane

Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert