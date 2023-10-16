Cowboys vs. Chargers winners picks: Monday Night Football Week 6

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season is coming to a close with a Monday Night Football contest between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers. Neither team seems to be where they would like to be as the first third of the season ends as the Cowboys are 3-2 on the year while the Chargers, coming off last week’s bye, are 2-2. Both teams will be looking to use tonight’s game to set the tone for the remainder of the year.

Tonght’s game is on ESPN and ABC. There is no ManningCast alternate broadcast for this week. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth calling the game while Lisa Salters will be on the sidelines. The Cowboys are -1.5 in the latest odds,brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Next week, the Cowboys are heading into their bye while the Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The contributors here on The Phinsider have made their predictions for tonight’s game. Who do we think will be the straight-up winner? We also can pick the game against the spread and whether we think the game will go over or under the point total. You can check out all our picks in the widget below from our friends at Tallysight.

Here are our Week 6 Monday Night Football picks: