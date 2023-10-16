Monday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers Live Thread & Game Information

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football showcases the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers kicked off this season by dropping their first two games of the season. The Chargers then won their next two games, including a week four victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and will hope to keep the streak alive this week coming off of their bye week. The Cowboys who currently sit at 3 and 2 are hoping for a big bounce back after being embarrassed last week in a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 10 to 42.

Dallas Cowboys (3-2) 2nd NFC East @ Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) 2nd AFC West