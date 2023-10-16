Dynamic Duo: Is Tua Tagovailoa & Tyreek Hill the Deadliest Duo in the NFL?

The Miami Dolphins are off to their best start since 2002 with a record of 5-1, and the lion’s share of the credit goes to the offense specifically, rising star quarterback Tua Tagoviloa and superstar receiver Tyreek Hill.

The offense is on a historic pace in yards gained, and points scored through the first six games. The offense could’ve broken the all-time points scored in a single game record, but head coach Mike McDaniel went the classy route and kneed the ball instead of kicking a mid-40s field goal, further embarrassing Denver Broncos head coach Sean Peyton.

With most of the heavy lifting coming from Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, I wondered how they stacked up against the rest of the top NFL QB-WR duos and if they are the best in the league right now.

The short answer is I’m right, and it’s not even close.

Leaving Everyone in the Dust

When the trade for Tyreek Hill was announced, most media heads were spewing the same old nonsense about Tua. We heard the “Tua can’t hit Tyreek in stride,” “Tyreek’s best years are behind him with Mahomes,” and “Tyreek just went to Miami for the money, and that’s where his career was going to die.”

That was reiterated and reverberated through the whole offseason. Last year, Tua, Tyreek, and Jaylen Waddle took the league by storm. It started with the fireworks show at home against the Baltimore Ravens and then took a bit of a roller coaster ride due to Tua’s concussion issues and a bad three-game stretch where the offense seemed to get figured out and took time to adjust.

Even with inconsistencies through injuries and adjustments, Tyreek had 1,700 yards, and Waddle had 1,350 yards. That was just a stepping stone.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Miami Dolphins have the best offense by far and lead the league in several categories including scoring and yards gained. Playmakers galore, whether it’s Hill, Waddle, Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, or Braxton Berios.

They all ball out, but how does the top QB-WR combo on the Dolphins rank against the class of the NFL through the first six weeks?

Tua Tagovailoa: 1876 YDS, 312.7 YPG, AVG 9.5, 14 TD, 5 INT Tyreek Hill: 814 YDS, 135.7 YPG, 19.4 AVG, 6 TD, 43.4% QB SHARE Jalen Hurts: 1542 YDS, 257.0 YPG, 7.2 AVG, 7 TD, 7 INT A.J. Brown: 672 YDS, 112.0 YPG, 16.0 AVG, 2TD, 43.5% QB SHARE Josh Allen: 1576 YDS, 262.7 YPG, 7.7 AVG, 13TD, 6 INT Stefon Diggs: 620 YDS, 103.3 YPG, AVG 12.7, 5 TD, 39.3% QB SHARE Kirk Cousins: 1679 YDS, 279.8 YPG, AVG 7.1, 14 TD, 4 INT Justin Jefferson: 571 YDS, 114.2 YPG, 15.9 AVG, 3 TD, 34.0% QB SHARE Matthew Stafford: 1677 YDS, 279.5 YPG, 7.4 AVG, 6 TD, 5 INT Puka Nacua: 598 YDS, 99.7 YPG, 12.0 AVG, 2 TD, 35.7% QB SHARE

Through 6 games, Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in yards gained, yards per game, yards per pass attempt, and tied for first in touchdowns with Kirk Cousins.

Tyreek Hill leads the league in yards gained, yards per game, touchdowns, and yards per reception among qualifiers. Christian Watson has more yards per reception but only has 5 catches compared to Tyreek’s 42.

All in all, it’s safe to say that the duo of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill is the best in the NFL this year and are both on pace to break records.

Just for argument’s sake, if I had to rank the top 5 QB-WR duos in the NFL through 6 games, it would go as follows:

Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa - Tyreek Hill Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen - Stefon Diggs Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins - Justin Jefferson (J.J. on I.R.) Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts - A.J. Brown LA Rams - Matthew Stafford - Puka Nacua

This list could change over the course of the season because there are other great duos out there like Justin Herbert - Keenan Allen, Matthew Stafford - Cooper Kupp, Joe Burrow - Jamaar Chase, and even Jared Goff - Amon Ra St. Brown.

They’re all great, but none can hold a candle to Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill so far in 2023. They are in a class of their own.

Let us know in the comments, or tweet me @saba12_ if Tua Tagovailoa & Tyreek Hill are the best duo in the NFL right now and your own top 10.