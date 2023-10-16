3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Beat The Panthers In Week 6

Game Summary:

Two for the show.

For the first time since 2002, the Miami Dolphins are 5-1, thanks to a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Here’s three reasons why the Dolphins were able to beat the Panthers.

Reason 1: Just Keep Swimming, Just Keep Swimming...

In the past, we’ve seen the Dolphins crumble at the first sign of adversity, but there’s just something different about this team.

Down 14-0 on Sunday, Miami’s offense fought back and scored 35 unanswered points against the Panthers, with running back Raheem Mostert (115 yards, three total touchdowns) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (six catches, 163 yards, one touchdown) picking up the bulk of yards on offense.

This team could’ve rolled over, chalked up the loss to injuries and fatigue, and moved onto to next week. But that won’t fly with head coach Mike McDaniel, and that won’t fly with this team. As a group, the mentality is much stronger than last year, and their resiliency should be applauded. There are no handouts in the NFL, and in Week 6, the Dolphins fought hard to come from behind and beat the Panthers.

Raheem Mostert with his third touchdown of the day.



The Dolphins were down 14-0.



They've scored 35 points unanswered now. — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) October 15, 2023

Reason 2: Sacks On The Beach

Let’s be honest, Carolina’s offense is...meh.

Nonetheless, Miami’s defense was spectacular on Sunday, as they held rookie quarterback Bryce Young to just 217 passing yards and one touchdown. As a team, the Dolphins racked up four sacks, a single-game team-high this season. And yes, it comes against the 0-5 (now 0-6) Panthers. I get it. But holding an NFL team to just 14 offensive points is no small feat, and Vic Fangio’s unit deserves their flowers for their performance on Sunday.

Reason 3: The Man, The Myth, the...MVP?

A Dolphins player? Winning the MVP? Is this real life?

I am, of course, talking about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 21 of his 32 pass attempts (65%) agains the Panthers, tossing for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the process. Carolina’s defense was no match for Tua, and after a slow start to the game, he grew into the game and tore them apart.

It’s worth nothing that Tua has played at such a high level this season, that 262 yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 126.2 almost feels underwhelming for him. His growth as a passer over the past 18 months has been fun to watch, and his confidence is growing by the week. In fact, against the Panthers, Tua actually called his own number for his 41-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, which speaks to his confidence and the level he’s currently playing at.

Tua Tagovailoa on his 41-yard TD throw to Hill: "He [McDaniel] basically said you can call this play, or you can do this, but whatever you want to do I trust that you guys are going to make it right. That's what we did and it turned out to be a backflip for Tyreek." #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/rxQeiEBDK4 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) October 15, 2023

Game Preview:

The Dolphins will take on the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles next week, who are coming off a 20-14 loss to the New York Jets. The Dolphins have won their last two matchups against the Eagles, dating back to 2015.

