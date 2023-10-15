Dolphins vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football Week 7 2023: Philadelphia slight favorites as betting odds open

The Miami Dolphins started slowly on Sunday, but came away with the 42-21 Week 6 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The win moved Miami to 5-1 on the season, kept them securely in first place in the AFC East, and tied them with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New York Jets 20-14 in their Sunday afternoon Week 6 game. With a San Francisco 49ers loss earlier in the day, the Eagles were the last undefeated team in the league, but the Jets dropped them to 5-1 on the year.

In Week 7, the 5-1 Dolphins will visit the 5-1 Eagles in a Sunday Night Football marquee matchup. According to the oddsmakers, this game may be closer than people would have believed earlier this year.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook opening lines, the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites for the game - slightly less than the normal three-point spread that comes with being the home team. The point total for the game is set at 53, the highest total in the league for the week. Miami is +110 on the money line while the Eagles are -135.

Two of the best teams in the league, facing off on Sunday Night Football, with the oddsmakers believing the teams are fairly evenly matched. This could prove to be one of the best games of the year. Will the line move throughout the week? We will be back later this week to take a look.

