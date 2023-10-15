Sunday Night Football: New York Giants @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

The week six edition of Sunday Night Football features two teams from New York. The New York Giants travel cross-state to take on the Buffalo Bills this evening. The 1 and 4 Giants come into the week coming off of their beatdown last weekend by our Miami Dolphins. The 3 and 2 Bills are also coming off a loss after dropping their game in London last weekend to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New York Giants (1-4) 4th NFC East @ Buffalo Bills (3-2) 2nd AFC East