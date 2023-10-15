 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: Jaylen Waddle touchdown ties Dolphins with Panthers

The Dolphins get everything right by tying up the score on a four-yard pass touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.

By Kevin Nogle
