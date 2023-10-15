Week 6 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s late afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 6 Late Afternoon Games
Arizona Cardinals (1-4) 4th NFC West @ Los Angeles Rams (2-3) 3rd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Los Angeles Rams -7
- Over/Under: 47.5
Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) 1st NFC East @ New York Jets (2-3) 3rd AFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Philadelphia Eagles -6.5
- Over/Under: 42.5
New England Patriots (1-4) 4th AFC East @ Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Las Vegas Raiders -3
- Over/Under: 41.5
Detroit Lions (4-1) 1st NFC North @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) 1st NFC South
- Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Detroit Lions -3
- Over/Under: 43.5
Loading comments...