Panthers vs. Dolphins inactive players in Week 6: Chase Claypool not ready for Miami debut

The Miami Dolphins will refrain from unleashing their newest offensive weapon against the Carolina Panthers. Just over a week after trading for wide receiver Chase Claypool, Miami has listed him as inactive for the team’s Week 6 game, giving him at least another week to grow comfortable with the Dolphins’ offensive system.

Joining Claypool on the inactive players list for Miami are cornerback Kelvin Joseph, center Connor Williams, tight end Tyler Kroft, and defensive tackle Brandon Pili. Quarterback Skylar Thompson is inactive, but designated as the team’s emergency quarterback, allowing him to enter the game should both starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and backup Mike White be injured during the game.

Miami elevated tight end Tanner Conner from the practice squad for this game, giving them a special teams player and a depth option at tight end with Kroft listed as inactive.

Liam Eichenberg will likely start in Williams’ place at center. It will mark the second start at the position for Eichenberg, who is converting from guard to center this year.

The Panthers listed running back Miles Sanders, safety Vonn Bell, safety Xavier Woods, tight end Giovannio Ricci, guard Chandler Zavala, and tackle David Sharpe as inactive. Sanders, Bell, Woods, Ricci, and Zavala were all ruled out of the game with various issues on Friday’s injury report for the Panthers.

Carolina elevated safety Matthias Farley and guard Justin McCray from the practice squad for today’s game.

The Panthers and Dolphins kickoff at 1 p.m. ET today from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.