Schefter: Miami Dolphins RB De’Von Achane will likely return for Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders

The Miami Dolphins placed De’Von Achane on injured reserve with a knee injury on Oct. 11, but the rookie running back isn’t expected to have a lengthy absence. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared Sunday morning that Achane could return by Week 11.

“Dolphins’ RB De’Von Achane is likely to miss only four games and return for Miami’s Week 11 game vs. the Raiders, per league source,” Schefter shared on X.

Achane averaged a league-best 12.1 yards per carry on 38 rushing attempts, good for 460 yards through just four games. He is the second player in NFL history to have seven total touchdowns in his first four career games, according to the Dolphins.

Players must miss at least four games to be removed from injured reserve, and Schefter’s optimism indicates that Achane should be good to go following the team’s Week 10 bye. The Dolphins end the year with five of eight games at Hard Rock Stadium, including a Week 18 battle with the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins announced that Jeff Wilson Jr. would not be activated from injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Miami averages 27 rushing attempts and will lean on Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed, with undrafted rookie Chris Brooks sprinkled in, over the next few games.