Where will the Panthers vs Dolphins game be televised?

The Miami Dolphins host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, an inter-conference meeting between teams currently on opposite ends of the league standings. Miami is 4-1 on the season, leading the AFC East, and a half-game back of the Kansas City Chiefs, who won on Thursday night, for the best record in the AFC. The Panthers are 0-5, last in the NFC South, and the only team in the league not to have a win.

The last two weeks have featured the Dolphins in one of the top broadcast spots. This week, they slide back into a regional coverage position, though they are still the number two broadcast on CBS. The broadcast will be handled by Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff this afternoon.

The game will be seen throughout Central and South Florida, leaving out the panhandle across to Jacksonville. Nearly all of North Carolina and South Carolina will see the game, as will central Alabama.

Hawaii will also air the Panthers at Dolphins.

Most of the country will see the Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals game.

Here is the coverage map from 506Sports.com. The Panthers at Dolphins game is in green.