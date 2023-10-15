Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins are coming off a nice bounce-back win, even if it was a bit of a messy game, last weekend over the New York Giants 31 to 16. The Dolphins will again face one of the currently poor teams in the NFL today when the Carolina Panthers come to town. Carolina is coming off their fifth straight loss of the season last week in a game that saw the Detroit Lions walk away with a 42 to 24 win. While the Panthers' defense had surrendered fewer yards per game (325.8) than Miami (353.20) the Dolphins have surrendered fewer points per game on defense (27) than Carolina (28.8). Miami has obviously also been more successful on offense this season ranking first in yards and points per game (522; 36.2) while the Panthers rank 22nd (318.2) and 25th (18.2) respectively.

Carolina Panthers (0-5) 4th NFC South @ Miami Dolphins (4-1) 1st AFC East