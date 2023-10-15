Baltimore Ravens @ Tennesee Titans Live Thread & Game Information

The Sunday slate of NFL games once again kicks off early today as the NFL resumes their international series with the Baltimore Ravens as the away team and the Tennesee Titans as the home team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London England. Both squads enter this week's game coming off of losses. The Titans dropped their game last Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts 16 to 23. The Ravens lost last week to the Pittsburgh Steelers 10 to 17.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this morning’s game and any other news from around the NFL this past week and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also please remember that sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) 2nd AFC North @ Tennessee Titans (2-3) 4th AFC South