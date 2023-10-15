Dolphins vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins moved to 4-1 with last week’s win over the New York Giants. They now look to back that up with a second-straight victory as they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers are struggling this year, coming into Week 6 with an 0-5 record, as they work to build a team around 2023 first-overall draft pick, quarterback Bryce Young.

Based on the teams’ performances thus far into the season, Miami should be able to dispatch the Panthers fairly easily on Sunday, then move their attention to the Philadelphia Eagles for Week 7. But they have make sure they do not move on to the Eagles too soon, allowing a desperate Panthers team to steal a win in a classic trap-game scenario.

The line for the game has hovered right around the Dolphins favored by two touchdowns all week. A few hours before kickoff and the line is now sitting at Miami -14.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 47.5, and Miami is -1200 on the moneyline while Carolina is +750.

How can you watch today’s game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Broadcast: CBS

TV Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 389 (Panthers), 231 (Dolphins)

Referees: Craig Wrolstad (Referee); Steven Woods (Umpire), Jim Mello (Down Judge), Trip Sutter (Line Judge), Jeff Shears (Field Judge), Frank Steratore (Side Judge), Grantis Bell (Back Judge), Kevin Stine (Replay Official), Gavin Anderson (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Dolphins -14.5 | Total: 47.5

Jersey Combinations:

2023 Jersey Schedulehttps://t.co/zOwfMm5ogW — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2023

Injury Report:

Panthers - Out: Safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps); Guard Austin Corbett (knee); Tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder); Running back Miles Sanders (shoulder); Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring); Guard Chandler Zavala (neck); Questionable: Defensive end Derrick Brown (knee/ankle); Outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle); tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip); Tight end Ian Thomas (calf)

Safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps); Guard Austin Corbett (knee); Tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder); Running back Miles Sanders (shoulder); Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring); Guard Chandler Zavala (neck); Defensive end Derrick Brown (knee/ankle); Outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle); tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip); Tight end Ian Thomas (calf) Dolphins - Out: Center Connor Williams (groin); Questionable: Fullback Alec Ingold (foot); Offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee); Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique); Note: The Dolphins officially listed cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) and running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., (ribs/finger) out for the game, but they are on the physically unable to perform list and injured reserve, respectively. They are both in their practice windows, which could allow the team to activate them in the next couple of weeks, but they were not yet moved to the roster and cannot play.

Practice Squad Elevations:

Panthers: Matthias Farley, safety; Justin McCray, offensive lineman

Matthias Farley, safety; Justin McCray, offensive lineman Dolphins: Tanner Conner, tight end

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4

Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5)

Robbie Chosen, WR - 1 elevation (Week 3) - Promoted in Week 4

Tanner Conner, TE - 1 elevation (Week 6) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 86°F, Partly cloudy

Head-to-Head: Dolphins 5-2

Most Recent Game Results: Dolphins 33-10 at Miami, 2021 Week 12 (11/28/21)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 33-10 at Miami, 2021 Week 12 (11/28/21)

More Panthers Info: Cat Scratch Reader | @CatScratchReadr