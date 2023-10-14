Rob Gronkowski: I think it would be pretty cool to play for the Miami Dolphins

Through the first five weeks of the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins offense has taken the world by storm.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently leads the league in passing yards with 1,614 yards. Running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert have already combined for 12 touchdowns — tied with how many Miami had last season. And then there’s Tyreek Hill — who is leading the league in receiving yards with 651 and looks like arguably the best player in football.

But one thing the offense is still missing — with all due respect to Durham Smythe — is a pass-catching tight end. A pass-catching tight end like George Kittle, Travis Kelce, or maybe even Rob Gronkowski!?!

In a recent interview with The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo, Rob Gronkowski was asked what type of team he’d like to play for if he were still in the league.

“First off, I would love the New England Patriots offense. It’s my style of offense. And then, another crazy offense that you’re saying to this day that I would play in. I know that was a surprising answer. I would say it would be pretty cool to play for the Miami Dolphins on that offensive side of the ball.”

Gronkowski would then explain why he’d like to play in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

“Because it’s a whole different scheme. Mike McDaniel, he’s taken that style of offense, and he’s implementing it to a whole other level. He’s taking what he has learned; he’s taken what he sees as a successful offense. He went out and got his guys. He needs speed. The only thing he’s missing is a tight end, and I feel like I would be able to adapt to that situation to where they could use me to where all these wide receivers and everything are going all over the place, and then there I am up the middle, just wide open. I think that would be a great fit.”

At 34 years old, it’s doubtful that the future Hall of Fame tight end is looking to make a serious comeback. But if — and I do mean if — the former New England Patriots TE, who finished his career second all-time in receiving yards per game (64.9) and the third most receiving touchdowns (92), wants to make a comeback, he’s not wrong in saying he may be an excellent fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense.

