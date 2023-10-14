Dolphins fan confidence 2023 moves up in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins moved to 4-1 on the 2023 season with a Week 5 victory over the New York Giants. It was a victory that not only allowed the Dolphins to move back into first place in the AFC East, but it also cleared out the bad taste left after the team lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. It also appears to have reinstilled some faith in the Dolphins fan base.

With the Dolphins scheduled to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Miami’s fans are confident in the direction of the club this season. We hold a weekly survey, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, here on The Phinsider to get an idea of the attitude of Dolphins fans toward the team. Our fan confidence poll for 2023 started in the preseason, with 83 percent of the fans feeling Miami is headed in the right direction. That moved to 97 percent for the first couple of weeks of the season, then to 98 percent after Week 3. After Week 4, following the team’s loss to the Bills, the fan confidence dipped down to just 89 percent of the fans believing in the direction of the team.

Now, with the win over the Giants to boost the morale of the fans, the fan confidence poll is back up to 94 percent. Will it continue to rise after this week’s game against the Panthers?

Will it ever get back to the all-time high of 99 percent, reached twice in 2022?

SB Nation Reacts also conducts a national survey, delivered via email to any fans who sign up. This week included a question about which team is the best franchise in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs claimed the top spot, but the Dolphins are starting close the gap between the Chiefs and the rest of the conference, at least in fans’ eyes.

The Chiefs have already played in Week 6, beating the Denver Broncos 19-8 in Kansas City. The win moved the Chiefs to 5-1 on the season, but when compared to the Dolphins’ win over the Broncos earlier in the year, a game that ended with a final score of 70-20, could Miami close in a little more when the national survey revisits this question?

