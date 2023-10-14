Panthers vs. Dolphins Week 6: Your Game Predictions

Earlier this week I posted our weekly predictions post with the question-

“What are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers?”

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on both offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be talking about?

Below are some of your best predictions for the Dolphins week three game against the Panthers-

Tua2HillWaddle has Miami in a route of Carolina with Wilkins and Waddle the stars of the game and Waddle having a 60+ yard catch for a TD.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 51-17 Fins Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Waddle and Wilkins What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Waddle with a 60+ yard TD catch What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Penalties, special teams, and D pressure causing the Panthers bad field position throughout the game. It just feels like this one will get away from them early.

NCSurferMike has Miami with a large margin of victory on the way to another 500+ yards of offense and Tua and Phillips as stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Fins for the Win What is your final score prediction win or lose? 41-13 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Tua, Phillips What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? We have 500+ yds of offense again What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Austin Jackson’s athleticism in our run game blocking

Blaze453 is another that has the Phins blowing out the Panthers and Tua, Mostert and Sieler as the stars of the game.

41-13 good guys Tua/Mosert and Sieler 200+ rush and 350 pass yards

Dolfanjoe has Miami winning with Mostert and Brooks getting near 200 yards combined and Holland having a day!

Miami 27 - 10, Game slows down a bit with Brooks in there pounding. And yes the running game does work! Mostert and Brooks run for 180 and gain the time clock. Holland with 8 tackles Both lines dominate this game!

Sinjin830 has Miami winning 6 TDs to 2, Tua throwing no picks, AVG having a solid day while the D racks up 4 more sacks, and Moster and Brooks rush for a buck and a half.

Dolphins 42-14. Tua has a good game 250 plus yards and 3 touchdowns. No interceptions as we managed to clean up on that side of the ball. The real star is the running game as Mostert and Brooks combine for 150-plus yards and 3 touchdowns. This is kind of a breakout for Brooks as he is instrumental in running the clock out late in the game. Defensively Gink continues his strong play and the Dolphins have 4 sacks and three takeaways. Bryce Young continues to show that he is not ready for prime time. I just hope we can come out healthy for the Eagles after that.

Call_for_the_Priest’77 has Miami with a solid win, Hill with 150+ yards receiving and 30 yards on the ground, AVG with 2 more sacks, and Miami rushing for two bills on the day.

Score: MIA 38, CAR 11 (Cleaner OFF domination, power rushing / passing, punishing DEF again!) OFF Star: Tyreek Hill (If Achane’s in pain then Hill’s the biggest thrill! 150+ yds and 30 yds rushing!) DEF Star: AVG (2 sacks, 2 TOs + A whole lot of other havoc from all over the place!) Bold Prediction: Miami rushes for 200+ yards despite Pain Train Achane’s absence! Critical Watch: Can we force TOs from an underwhelming team and finish +3 in TO diff?

TheRoo1 has the Phins with the win and Tua, Davis, and AVG as the stars of the game.

Phins up, and this weeks win is a Palindrome at 31-13 Tua is a slinger, and Davis/AVG chew some Chuba The short pass becomes the bread and butter as Brooks and JWJ both get a couple carries to prep for the following week. Chosen and maybe even Claypool get to start seriously developing their play, (someone will start to surface in the redzone) as a TE type target

MiMiami also has Miami winning big with Kohou as the star for the defense and Claypool as the offensive star with 3 TDs.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 40-17 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Chase Claypool & Kader Kohou What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Chase Claypool gets 3 TDs and heads roll in Chicago What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? The CAR sideline in 90 degree sun. Its gon’ be hot in Miami Gardens this weekend!

Bill Moody has Miami crushing Carolina, the defense bringing it again this week with another 8 sacks, and Mostert and AVG as the stars of the game.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami What is your final score prediction win or lose? 42-7 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Mostert & Gink What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? 8 sacks... AGAIN! What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How many people rush to pick up Chris Brooks off fantasy waivers next week (a week too late!)

toscana jones has Miami with an 11-point win, Ahmed showing that he can carry the load, and Tua, AVG, Hill, Sieler, Waddle, and Chubb all stars of the game for the Phins.

Win: Dolphins Score: 28-17 Off.stars: Tua, Hill, Waddle D.stars: AVG, Sieler, Chubb Bold: S. Ahmed will prove he can replace Achane in some of his typical plays. Maybe won’t break the game open as De’Von but will keep the defense honest. Other: can our ST pitch a clean, effective game? Boldest: if our punter keeps underwhelming, why not give a call to Matt Araiza? He’s been completely cleared now...

Another week of what I hope are dead-on predictions. Thank you as always to each and every one of you who took the time to answer the the predictions post. Please join us next Tuesday evening when we will take a look at who hit on their predictions for tomorrow's game.

Another week of what I hope are dead-on predictions. Thank you as always to each and every one of you who took the time to answer the the predictions post. Please join us next Tuesday evening when we will take a look at who hit on their predictions for tomorrow's game.