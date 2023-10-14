Coach Mike McDaniel on Chase Claypool’s first week with the Miami Dolphins: He’s done an impressive job

Adding Chase Claypool provides Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel with a blend of strength and size that wasn’t previously on the roster. The former second-round pick has been in South Florida for less than a week, and it’s up in the air if he’ll be on the field against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

While Meeting with the media on Friday, McDaniel praised Claypool’s progress adjusting to life in Miami’s high-powered offense on the fly.

“He’s done an impressive job,” McDaniel said. “The system that he’s going in is very specific. A lot of different words mean different things, and he’s definitely hungry and ready to contribute.”

Opponents average nearly 29 points but just 185 passing yards per game against the Panthers. The defense is gashed by opposing running backs, allowing 140.8 yards per game on the ground. Considering Miami’s rushing attack averages a league-best 185.8 yards, McDaniel may utilize fewer receivers on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of things in play there in terms of the specific defense and what we actually need in this particular game,” McDaniel said, “But it’s really just evaluating that and what he offers to the team in his current state relative to the other guys and what roles would those be. So a lot of that intentionally has to be cloudy for competitive purposes.”

The Dolphins average 50 points and are undefeated through two games at Hard Rock Stadium. Three of Miami’s next five games are at home before a two-game road trip against the New York Jets and Washington Commanders.

Whether against the Panthers or further down the road, Claypool’s numbers should rise in McDaniel’s system after just four receptions for 51 yards in three games with the Chicago Bears.