Miami Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah earns Week 6 NFLPA Community MVP honors

The NFL Players Association announced Friday that Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was the Week 6 Community MVP for delivering flower bouquets and spending time with patients at a Miami-area hospital.

Ogbah went to HCA Margate Hospital on Tuesday and went door-to-door delivering flowers to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer, according to a release.

“It’s an honor to be named NFLPA Community MVP and all that it stands for,” Ogbah said in the release. “Impacting, changing, and growing my community has always been a goal of mine. I’m thankful I am able to use my platform to assist others.”

Dolphins’ defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is the Week 6 NFLPA Community MVP for going door-to-door to deliver flower bouquets and happiness to breast cancer patients during a special visit at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/8Ii9ep96Oi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2023

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to a charity of Ogbah’s choice due to his work in the community. Additionally, the fourth-year member of the Dolphins is now eligible for the Alan Page Community Award.

Ogbah is the sixth NFLPA Community MVP of the season, joining Alexander Mattison (Minnesota Vikings), Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons), Justin Hardee (New York Jets), Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions), and Arik Armstead (San Francisco 49ers).