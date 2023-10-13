Panthers vs Dolphins Week 6: Preview, game coverage, analysis, predictions, news, and more

The Miami Dolphins welcome the Carolina Panthers into Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. We have all our Week 6 pre-, in-, and post-game coverage collected for you right here.

The Miami Dolphins are sitting atop the AFC East with a 4-1 record after a win in Week 5 against the New York Giants. In Week 6, the Dolphins host the Carolina Panthers, an 0-5 team hoping to put together a winning performance for the first time this season. Will Miami continue to look like one of the top teams in the league this year? Will Carolina put it together and come away with the victory?

The Dolphins and Panthers last played each other in a Week 12 game in 2021. Miami opened the scoring about five minutes into the game when linebacker Duke Riley blocked a punt and cornerback Justin Coleman scored on a two-yard return. Three minutes later, Carolina leveled the score with a one-yard run by quarterback Cam Newton.

The second quarter featured two interceptions of Newton by the Dolphins, one by safety Jevon Holland and one by cornerback Xavien Howard. Miami did not score off the first forced turnover, but the second takeaway led to a touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Miami extended the lead to 21-7 with 4:26 to play in the half with a three-yard rush from running back Myles Gaskin. The Panthers would kick a field goal with no time remaining in the half after recovering a fumbled snap.

The third quarter remained scoreless until the Dolphins punched it in on another Gaskin three-yard run with four minutes on the clock. The extra point was missed, but Miami now led 27-10. In the fourth quarter, kicker Jason Sanders connected from 33 yards and 46 yards to give Miami a 33-10 victory. Cornerback Nik Needham joined Howard and Holland in picking off a pass while linebacker Jaelan Phillips tied the Dolphins single-game rookie record for sacks with three while defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had one and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had another.

The Dolphins are a two-touchdown favorite for this game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point spread increasing to 14 points on Friday afternoon. The oddsmakers have set the total points for the game at 47.5 and Miami is -1050 on the moneyline to win. The Panthers are +675.

The Dolphins ruled center Connor Williams out of the game on Friday as he continues to deal with a groin injury. The team listed cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) and running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., (ribs/finger) as doubtful for Sunday’s game; both players are still on inactive lists for the team, Needham on the physically unable to perform list and Wilson on injured reserve. Running back Alec Ingold (foot), offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee), and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique) were all listed as questionable; Jones is on the injured reserve list and would have to be activated if the Dolphins want him to be available for the game.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios and offensive lineman Robert Hunt, both with knee issues, were listed on the injury report during the week, but were cleared with no game designation on Friday.

The Panthers’ list of injuries included six players ruled out: safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps), guard Austin Corbett (knee), tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder), running back Miles Sanders (shoulder), safety Xavien Woods (hamstring), and guard Chandler Zavala (neck). They also listed four players are questionable for the game, including tight end Ian Thomas, who appeared on the injury report for the first time on Friday with a calf issue. Also questionable were defensive end Derrick Brown (knee/ankle), outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip).

We have everything you need to know to watch this weekend’s game right here, giving you a one-stop shop for everything Giants at Dolphins.

Carolina Panthers (0-5) at (4-1) Miami Dolphins

2023 NFL Week 6

When: Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 15, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: CBS

506Sports.com Panthers at Dolphins in green

Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network stations across South Florida

SB Nation Panthers Coverage: Cat Scratch Reader | @CatScratchReadr