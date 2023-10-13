Zach Thomas Hall of Fame celebration weekend versus Panthers in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins are celebrating their newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend as they welcome home legendary linebacker Zach Thomas. On Saturday, the team will host Thomas and his family, along with former teammates and members of the organization, in a private reception along with an after-party. The highlight of Saturday’s event will be adding Thomas’ jersey to the team’s display recognizing all of the Hall of Fame members.

Prior to the team’s Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, Thomas will take part in a Dolphins Alumni Tailgate then serve as a captain for the team, taking part in the coin toss on the field. In a halftime ceremony, Thomas will be presented his Hall of Fame Excellence ring and have an opportunity to address the fans present at the game.

“We are proud to honor Zach for his accomplishments and excited to celebrate him alongside his family, teammates and Dolphins fans this weekend,” Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a release from the team. “Zach’s leadership, work ethic and dedication to this franchise and the South Florida community throughout his 12 seasons as a Miami Dolphin exemplify why his legacy is now forever cemented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is our pleasure to celebrate Zach as we congratulate him on this incredible feat and recognize him as one of the greatest Dolphins of all time.”

The weekend celebration will conclude during the Dolphins’ Alumni Golf Tournament on Monday.

The Dolphins and Panthers kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.