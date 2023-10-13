Jalen Ramsey’s Miami Dolphins debut may come in November

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee in late July. The non-contact injury on the second day of practice required surgery. Initial reports projecting that he may be out until December.

When talking with Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, Sam Madison, cornerbacks coach and pass game specialist, suggested a November return for the three-time first-team All-Pro.

“Yeah, speaking with trainers, he looks really good,” Madison said of a November return on Thursday. “Very hopeful and looking forward to getting him on the field.”

The Dolphins rank No. 20 with an average of 237.4 passing yards allowed per game after holding Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor to a combined 183 yards in Sunday’s 31-16 win over the New York Giants. Josh Allen and Russell Wilson are the only two quarterbacks to pass for over 300 yards against Miami through five weeks.

The Dolphins traded tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for Ramsey during the offseason. He has a salary cap hit of $2,932,000 this season, less than Keion Crossen’s $3,155,000 against the cap, according to OTC.

Miami acquired Kelvin Joseph in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, and Justin Bethel saw extended playing time to help fill in. That said, it sounds like defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will ride with Eli Apple at boundary cornerback — at least for now.

“Well, as we said before, nothing is permanent in the NFL,” Fangio said earlier this week. ”But yeah, that’s the way we’re going to go right now. It’s two-fold. It was to get Kader [Kohou] back inside in the nickel where we think he does a good job and thought Eli after a couple weeks of inactivity can get back out there and let’s give it another go.”