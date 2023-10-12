Offensive Evolution: The Miami Dolphins will now feature a ‘Vending Machine’

The frustration of Skittles teetering on the edge outweighs the delight of watching a two-for-one Big Texas cinnamon bun special fall three stories into the delivery bin. Unlike the office building or rest stop, the Miami Dolphins began the year 4-1 without easy access to a vending machine.

That said, according to wide receiver Tyreek Hill — times are changing!

Hill, meeting with the media on Thursday, shared an eccentric scouting report of Chase Claypool, who joined the team in a trade with the Chicago Bears late last week.

“What’s crazy is he looks like a vending machine out there when he’s running,” Hill explained. “Very fast, very fluid in his routes. He’s definitely going to be a huge addition to this team, whether it’s blocking, whether it’s receiving the ball, whether it’s whatever this team needs him to do. I’m very happy to have him here.

“I feel like with the group that we’ve got everybody is competitive, everybody wants to get better each and every day. That’s going to help him get better. It’s all about challenging each other. At the same time, I’m telling these young guys, ‘Y’all are making my job easy.’ I’m excited to have him.”

Hill’s unconventional responses make him one of the league’s best interviews and all jokes aside, Claypool could end up being the vending machine coach Mike McDaniel’s offense needs.

The 2020 second-round pick won’t have Mountain Dew or M&M’s on the sideline, but Claypool towers over the rest of Miami’s receivers. At 6’4”, he’s slightly taller than Robbie Chosen (6’3”) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (6’2”), but his 238-pound frame is 40 pounds more than any other receiver on the roster.

“Obviously, everybody is battling for reps, but at the same time the mentality is all about winning, the mentality is all about team,” Hill explained. “I think that’s what Coach [McDaniel] was aiming for. I feel like Chase Claypool gets a bad rap for probably not being a team guy, but from what I’ve seen, he’s been a heck of a teammate so far.”

Claypool has yet to take the field in aqua and orange but sounds ready to help the offense maintain its record-setting pace.

“Anything I can do to that is an awesome opportunity for me, and I’m really excited about that and excited to be a part of it,” he said on Thursday.