Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

Week six of the 2023 NFL season kicks off this evening with a showdown between two AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos. The Denver Broncos come into the week with a dismal 1 and 4 record. Denver finally pulled off a win two weeks ago against a poor Chicago Bears team but returned to their losing ways this past weekend dropping their game to another poor team, the hated New York Jets. Kansas City has faired much better this season going 4 and 1 through five games. The Chiefs are coming off a victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend giving K.C. a four-game win streak having only dropped their first game of the season to the Detroit Lions.

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this evening’s game and any other news from around the NFL this past week and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also please remember that sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Denver Broncos (1-4) 4th AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) 1st AFC West