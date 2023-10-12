Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 Thursday night winners picks, odds, spread

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season is starting tonight with Taylor Swift and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. According to reports, Swift is expected to be at Arrowhead Stadium for the game as she watches the Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce, who is questionable for the game with an ankle injury. Swift’s attendance will be the main storyline for tonight, but of course, there is also a football game being played.

The Chiefs come into tonight’s game with a 4-1 record and sitting comfortably in first place in the AFC West. Their division rivals, the Broncos, have struggled to a 1-4 record and are in the basement of the division. The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos the last 15 times the teams have met, a streak reaching back to 2015.

As kickoff for the game, scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET tonight, gets closer, the line for the game has moved just a little. It had been sitting at 10.5 points given by the Chiefs, but recently shifted to an 11-point spread, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the game is set at 47, with the Broncos +455 on the moneyline, while the Chiefs are -625.

Each week, a group of contributors here on The Phinsider make their predictions for each game on the schedule. We run this picks pool from opening night of the season through the Super Bowl, eventually crowing a season-long champion. We primarily focus on the straight-up winners for our season-long pool here on the site, but we can also make spread and over/under picks. You can check those out in the tabs on the widget below from Tallysight.

Before we do get to the picks for tonight’s game, here are our results from last week and the overall standings for the season.

Week 6:

Josh Houtz 10-4

George Forder 8-6

Jake Mendel 8-6

Marek Brave 7-7

James McKinney 7-7

Kevin Nogle 7-7

Sumeet Jena 6-8

Nick Sabatino 7-7

2023 Season Standings:

Jake Mendel 50-28

Josh Houtz 50-28

James McKinney 49-29

Marek Brave 48-30

Kevin Nogle 48-30

George Forder 47-31

Sumeet Jena 46-32

------------

Nick Sabatino 36-26*

*Nick Sabatino missed making his Week 3 picks. We will continue to track his picks throughout the rest of the se6ason, but we will not include him in the overall standings.

Here are our Week 6 Thursday night picks: