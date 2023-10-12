The Dolphins already have as many rushing touchdowns this season as they did in all of 2022

The Miami Dolphins are currently ranked first in the league in rushing yards this season, totaling 929 yards through the first five games. This ranks Miami ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (820 yards), the San Francisco 49ers (782 yards) and the Baltimore Ravens (730 yards). Additionally, the Dolphins are averaging a league-best 6.9 yards per carry (nice). But what may be even most impressive is something I’m not even sure too many fans realized:

The Miami Dolphins running backs have already reached their rushing touchdown total from a season ago.

The @MiamiDolphins have already reached their Rushing TD total from last year pic.twitter.com/W2l0Od4X1Y — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 12, 2023

Veteran running back Raheem Mostert, who will likely have a more significant role over the next few weeks with Achane on injured reserve, currently leads the Dolphins with seven rushing touchdowns. Rookie running back De’Von Achane isn’t far behind with five. That said, I fully expect some other players to get involved in the coming weeks, like Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks.

Still, what’s most impressive about this stat might not even be the 12 rushing touchdowns but just how well the run game has looked early on this season — especially with Miami’s offensive line missing Terron Armstead. Butch Barry is a wizard with his offensive line, playing as well as we’ve seen since Tony Sparano was head coach many years ago (RIP).

Will Miami’s rushing attack lose a step with Achane out? It might because it’s hard to replicate his #elite speed. That said, I fully expect Miami to keep pounding the rock with Wilson and Mostert — just like the team envisioned back in March when both players re-signed. Add in Salvon Ahmed, Chris Brooks, and maybe a little Chase Claypool, and the Dolphins run game will be just fine!

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins rushing attack this season? Are you surprised they already have as many rushing touchdowns in 2023 as they did all last season? Who do you think gets most of the carries in Achane’s absence? Let us know in the comments section below!