Chase Claypool on joining the Miami Dolphins: I was excited for the new opportunity

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier constantly searches for ways to improve the roster. With River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma sidelined with injuries, the Dolphins traded a 2025 sixth-round draft pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Claypool, a second-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, has one year left on his rookie deal. The trade came after voicing displeasure for seeing limited action with the Chicago Bears. With just four receptions on 14 targets, Miami is a fresh start for Claypool as he aims for a long-term contract this offseason.

“I was excited for the new opportunity and excited to work with Coach [Mike] McDaniel and Tua [Tagovailoa] and play alongside [Jaylen] Waddle and Tyreek [Hill] and a bunch of good receivers,” Claypool said while meeting with the media on Wednesday. “I knew Durham [Smythe] and Liam [Eichenberg]. I went to school with them at Notre Dame.

“So I’m excited to have some familiar faces, especially on the offensive side of the ball.”

Speaking of offense, Claypool joins a unit that leads the league in passing yards, rushing yards, and points per game.

“There’s a lot of motion, shifts, two motions, before the ball is snapped,” Claypool said when asked about the complexity of Miami’s offense. “I’ve been doing a lot of studying, and I don’t think it’ll be too long.

“It is a complex playbook, but I feel pretty good, especially this first day of practice.”

Claypool, at 6’4”, is instantly Miami’s tallest wide receiver, one inch taller than 6’3” Robbie Chosen. On top of that, ‘Mapletron’ clocks in at 238 lbs — 41 pounds heavier than the next receiver, Cedrick Wilson Jr.

“It’s really fun for me, and just trying to polish that every day and become a better blocker,” Claypool said of his size. “Especially in the interior and going against bigger guys like D-ends or linebackers and stuff, trying to make the most of those opportunities as well.”

The Dolphins are 4-1 early in the season, and Mike McDaniel’s offense has defensive coordinators struggling to sleep at night. Miami didn’t necessarily need a wide receiver, but Claypool’s size and strength are another weapon in McDaniel’s scheme.

“Just being a piece in the big puzzle to a lot of moving pieces and trying to make this offense better than it is,” Claypool said of joining the Dolphins. “Anything I can do to that is an awesome opportunity for me, and I’m really excited about that and excited to be a part of it.

“[I will] make sure that I do my job the right way, full speed. I know they’ll put me in positions to help the offense.”