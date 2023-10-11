Your Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins Week Five Predictions?

Thankfully our Miami Dolphins bounced back this week against a bad New York Giants team. I expect the trend will carry over to this week, with hopefully a crisper-looking Phins offense before we have to face one of the best teams in the league.

So for week six what are your predictions for this coming weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-