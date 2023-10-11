Dolphins place star running back De’Von Achane on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins have officially placed rookie running back De’Von Achane on injured reserve, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a short time ago. Achane will miss at least four games but will be eligible to return during Miami’s BYE week in Week 10 — setting up a potential return vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Sources: Dolphins placing RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve due to his knee.



Achane now will miss the Dolphins’ next four games - Carolina, at Philadelphia, New England, at Kansas City.



With the team’s bye in Week 10, he will be eligible to next play Week 11 vs. the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/UobF3JEWeH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2023

This news was expected after recent reports suggested the 21-year-old running back could miss multiple weeks with a knee injury he sustained late in Sunday’s 31-16 win over the New York Giants. Achane carried the ball 11 times for 151 yards and a touchdown vs. the Giants — bringing his yearly rushing total to 460 yards and five touchdowns on only 38 carries! Additionally, he has nine receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been a star, which is why it’s #sad to see the rookie hit a speed bump so early in the season.

rest up, sweet prince pic.twitter.com/D3EN44Rpf7 — josh houtz (@houtz) October 10, 2023

As for how the Dolphins will handle it — well — they’re used to these types of things. First, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey suffered an injury during camp. Then, Miami lost their starting left tackle, Terron Armstead. Now, Achane will land on injured reserve, and as Mike McDaniel has continued to remind us, “no one will feel sorry for you,” as we’ve seen already, it’s all about the next-man-up mentality.

The next man up is likely Salvon Ahmed, who looked like a different player during the summer. Miami will also be getting back Jeff Wilson Jr., who was placed on injured reserve before the start of the season. He’s ready to come off IR and help Miami’s running back room if reports are accurate. Raheem Mostert has been playing great, so we may see an even bigger role from him moving forward. Heck, they’re even giving Chris Brooks some looks in that Alec Ingold-type role —when does he get some carries to show what he’s capable of? Chase Claypool is another unique weapon the Dolphins have — could he be used in the backfield more over the next few weeks?

No one knows for sure what tricks Mike McDaniel may have up his sleeves, but one thing is for sure: if Miami can stay the course, they'll be getting some much-needed help later in the season.

Rest up, Achane!

What are your thoughts on De’Von Achane being placed on injured reserve? Who do you see taking the bulk of his snaps? How does this change your outlook over the next few weeks? Let us know in the comments section below!