Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Is benching Mac Jones really an option for the Patriots? - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots have lost back-to-back games by 30-plus points and look like one of the worst teams in football right now.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

Alijah Vera-Tucker out for the season with a torn Achilles - Gang Green Nation

The Jets lose their top lineman for the year





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones to have surgery per Buffalo HC Sean McDermott - Buffalo Rumblings

No time frame was listed for how long either will be out

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

4 takeaways from the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers - Baltimore Beatdown

After being short-handed for weeks, the Ravens gave away a game with most of their starting lineup intact.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

8 overreactions from the Steelers’ win over the Baltimore Ravens - Behind the Steel Curtain

8 takeaways (...or maybe just overreactions) following the Steelers’ bizarre 7-point win in a rivalry game.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Joe Burrow sees win over Cardinals as potential turning point for Bengals - Cincy Jungle

We love the sound of that





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns Deshaun Watson injury updates following bye week are vague, concerning - Dawgs By Nature

With nothing required before Wednesday’s first injury report, the Browns are providing very little information

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Houston Texans’ QB C.J. Stroud sits alone at the top... - Battle Red Blog

The celebrated rookie sets another record in Texans’ loss.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans lose 20-16 final score recap - Music City Miracles

That was pathetic





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars vs. Bills: Winners and losers from Week 5 - Big Cat Country

Trevor Lawrence delivers as the Jaguars leave London 2-0.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Report: Colts’ QB Gardner Minshew to start against Jacksonville as Richardson battles shoulder injury - Stampede Blue

Veteran Gardner Minshew will be making his second official start of the 2023 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos’ inability to play a complete game remains glaring issue - Mile High Report

The Broncos were again plagued by a tale of two halves. Until it gets fixed, Denver won’t win many games.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: J.C. Jackson reportedly refused to play against Raiders - Bolts From The Blue

Former Chargers CB J.C. Jackson stood on the sideline with his shoes untied while refusing to play against the Raiders despite his teammates being hobbled with injuries.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders-Packers Week 6: Las Vegas wins 17-13 Monday night - Silver And Black Pride

The Las Vegas Raiders took advantage of shaky Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in 17-13 win Monday night





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Matt Nagy reaffirms committee approach at wide receiver - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy remains committed to using a variety of skill sets in the receiver room.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Brian Daboll ‘optimistic’ Giants’ QB Daniel Jones could play Sunday vs. Buffalo Bills - Big Blue View

Daboll’s comments provide latest sense of relief that Jones’ injury may not be as severe as the one he suffered in 2021





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Eagles aggressiveness at halftime the difference between losing and winning - Bleeding Green Nation

A shocking touchdown just before the half meant everything.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys bad night also bad for Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott’s job security - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys are in a season with major implications for the long-term futures of head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott. Neither showed up against the 49ers.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders sign practice squad safety, several players to IR - Hogs Haven

Injuries force some roster moves

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Jordan Love & Packers offense continue to struggle in 17-13 loss to Raiders - Acme Packing Company

Jordan Love’s three interceptions more or less defined this game for the Packers, who fell to 2-3 on the season.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

The Detroit Lions are off to their best start in at least 40 years - Pride Of Detroit

Statistically speaking, the Detroit Lions are off to their best start to the season since at least 1981, per DVOA numbers.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Is Justin Fields in the midst of his leap year? - Windy City Gridiron

Chicago's offense has started clicking the last two weeks behind quarterback Justin Fields, so can he keep it rolling?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

So what do the Vikings do from here? - Daily Norseman

The competitive portion of the season might be over already

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints win against the Patriots - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans dominates New England on the road.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

3 Up, 3 Down: Desmond Ridder’s career day lifts Falcons - The Falcoholic

Shining a light on the good and bad from Atlanta’s victory against Houston





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Monday Morning Optimist: It’ll probably get worse, but it will get better - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers endured a 42-24 onslaught from a Lions team that should be comfortably eyeing the playoffs. Meanwhile, Carolina is looking for their own direction.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Superlatives part 2: Bye week edition - Bucs Nation

Every year the National Football League’s best gather to celebrate another season and the individual accomplishments of a select few are recognized at the NFL Honors.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: “Consistent” Brock Purdy emerging as high-caliber QB - Niners Nation

The 49ers continue to get strong quarterback play from Brock Purdy.





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Despite competitive start, Arizona Cardinals have a long way to go to close the talent gap - Revenge of the Birds

Maybe it’s as simple as "Just Add Kyler" but the Cardinals’ loss to the Bengals to fall to 1-4 yesterday proved just that the team is still far off from contending for a title





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

The Seahawks must fix their 3rd down offense, especially in passing situations - Field Gulls

The Seahawks are the worst team in the NFL at 3rd and 6+ yards.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams have worst second half offense in NFL, can’t win with these slumps - Turf Show Times

How the Rams are playing in the middle 8 minutes and the second half is not going to help L.A. win many games