Miami Dolphins Vs. New York Giants Week 5 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

Last week was tough but nothing gets a fan base fired up like a solid bounceback game. While our Miami Dolphins still have a slew of obvious issues to address going forward their fairly easy dispatching of the New York Giants despite playing a messy game at times says something about just how good this team could be down the line.

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

daytonadolfan hit on his prediction of the Dolphins having three sacks but he undersold them by four. Joe, now that you are retired we expect better from you!

Evening, Dolphins -34-13- Hill/Waddle- Holland/Van Ginkle - defense bounces back with 3 sacks and two fumble recoveries- finally, I will be looking for Giants fans to be heading for the door by the 3rd quarter!

Phinsox called Achane again blowing things.

Achane and Phillips star.

Dolphiner called the no INTs and sacks, guessing only 2 short of the 7 sacks on the day. Also, Waddle had a somewhat quiet day by his standards but did reel in his first TD of the season.

Defense gets no interceptions but 5 sacks. Waddle has his biggest game of the year so far.

Dolfriend called the Phins win and had the “Extra Bold” prediction that Conner Williams would be back and have a solid day snapping the ball.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Extra Bold - Conner Williams will start and not have a single bad snap!

SuperG! had a swing and a miss on the four defensive TDs but was on target with the prediction that the Dolphins would abuse Jones.

Dolphins' defense takes out their frustrations and proceeds to abuse Daniel Jones and his o-line to the tune of 4 defensive TDs. Wilkins is the defensive MVP as the Dolphins win in a laugher.

NCSurferMike had the Phins winning and AVG did indeed have another solid game!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Defense - JP if he is back, AVG if he isn’t

USMCFinzFreak hit on two of the stars of the game!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Achane/AVG

Tua2HillWaddle called Miami scoring 31 points and AVG did blow Jones up.

31-3 - Late fg breaks it. Defense - finally Vic brings pressure and AVG wreaks havoc on Jones.

toscana jones hit on the Phins win and Ogbah having a great game. Ogbah ended the day with 2 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? ... Waddle is due for a big game, maybe Chubb or Ogbah will wreak havoc on the G’s oline.

SlayerNation1 saw Achane and AVG each having a great game. Also, correctly predicted that we would see Tyrod Taylor.

Achane & AVG NYG QBs will be their leading rushers with a combo of Jones and Tyrod Taylor in the second half

EzDz73 nearly correctly called the final score and saw Hill and AVG having great games again.

Who is going to win straight up? Fins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31 - 17 Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Hill and AVG

Matt in PSL had Achane and AVG killing it again as well as Hill and Achane hitting 100 yards and scoring a TD each.

- Dolphins - Achane and AVG, again - Hill and Waddle, each over 100 yards and a touchdown each, Achane and Mostert each over 100 and a touchdown each

dedstrk316 had Hill as one of the stars!

Who is going to win straight up? Fins Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Hill and Chubb

MiMiami correctly called both Hill and Watkins having solid games.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Hill & Wilkins

Blaze453 hit on Achane going over 150 yards and the defensive front dominating!

Achane rushs for over 150 In the defense of front seven dominate against the poor ol in Canada oh Al handle a very good giants, defensive line

Bill Moody hit on Hill being one of the stars of the game and almost hit on the number of sacks.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the stars of the game on offense and defense? Tyreek and X What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Defense gets 8 sacks, 3 Ints, and 1 fumble recovery

Call_for_the_Priest’77 saw Tyreek having another big day!

OFF Star: T. Hill (Dude explodes after being contained the game before. NYG have no answers)

Molly Polly II hit on Achane and the defense keeping the Giants under 14 since the offense was only responsible for surrendering 3 field goals.

1- Finz 3- Achane, Waddle n Holland 4- Entire Def rebounds, keeps Giants under 14 pts

There were a lot of solid predictions on AVG, Hill and Achane having great games and everyone had the Dolphins winning. Thank you to everyone who took the time to give their predictions for last weekend's game. Please check back tomorrow night when we will once again have our predictions post of the week for the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers.

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite comments (and even some that I disagree with) be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The questions post will be posted during the week with the follow-up post coming every Saturday evening as well as other random evenings.