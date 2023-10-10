Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

According to various sources, Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury he suffered against the New York Giants this past Sunday.

#Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is likely to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the #Giants, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



It’s not season-ending, but the team is continuing to gather info and evaluate next steps. pic.twitter.com/DQH4xiSctq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2023

There is optimism that Achane will be back this season, as his injury is not considered one of the season-ending variety. However, the rookie standout is visiting more doctors today to get a second opinion on how severe his injury may be.

#Dolphins rookie sensation De’Von Achane is week-to-week going forward. It shouldn’t be a prolonged absence for the player with 460 yards and 5 TDs already. https://t.co/gGvy7t9Aq3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2023

It’s a tough blow for a Miami offense that has been humming on the ground as of late. The Dolphins ran for 222 yards against the Giants last weekend — 151 of those rushing yards belonging to Achane.

Achane has a total of 527 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He’s averaging a whopping 12.1 yards per carry.

The Dolphins will lean on veteran Raheem Mostert in Achane’s absence. Jeff Wilson Jr. could also be back in the near future as the team has said the previously injured running back may begin practicing this week for the first time since his injured reserve designation prior to the regular season opener.

More information will be provided to our readers once it is made available from the team.