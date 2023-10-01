Dolphins vs. Bills live updates, reactions, and scores in Week 4

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have kicked off their 2023 Week 4 AFC East rivalry game. Two of the top teams in the NFL in an early season showdown, both trying to prove they are the top team in the division, the AFC, and, potentially, the NFL. Today’s game, the 115th all-time regular-season meeting between the two clubs, should be an epic contest.

We will keep up with all the action throughout the game and provide you with our immediate reactions. We will run the updates throughout the game, breaking them into quarters to make it a little easier to track what is happening. We will also update the score throughout the game.

Action updates during the game will be in standard text. Reactions will be in italics.

Live Scoring Updates

Dolphins 14 - 31 Bills

First Quarter Reactions

The Bills started the game with the ball at their own 25-yard line after a touchback on the kick from Miami. Buffalo began the game with running back James Cook picking up eight yards, then continued to look to the ground game to keep Miami’s defense off balance. An unnecessary roughness penalty on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs added 15 more yards and set up the Bills in the redzone. Allen then threw to wide receiver Gabe Davis down the sideline for the touchdown and an early lead. Bills 7-0.

The Bills clearly came out looking to establish the run and keep some of the pressure off of Allen. An eight-play, 75-yard drive featured four runs and four passes, with Allen connecting on all four attempts. The Dolphins defense cannot allow the Bills to dink and dunk early because they will take the big play after lulling the defense to sleep.

Miami started the drive with two passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to tight end Durham Smythe, picking up 30 yards on the passes. Miami then started getting the rest of the offensive weapons involved in the game, with running back Raheem Mostert carrying the ball for two yards, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle making a tip-drill catch for 11 yards, wide receiver Tyreek Hill picking up 19 yards on a reception, running back De’Von Achane catching a pass for seven yards. Then Achane punched it in from three-yard out for the score. Tied 7-7.

This might just be the track meet everyone expected. The Dolphins went 77 yards in seven plays to tie this up and got everyone involved. If Miami can keep this up on offense, this will be another fun game.

The Bills came back with the running game leading the way. Cook and Latavius Murray combined for 45 yards on five carries as Buffalo continued to attack the middle of the Miami defense. Allen was able to throw for 35 yards on the drive, using the threat of the run - including an Allen scramble for three yards - to open up the passing game. Bills 14-7.

Miami cannot afford to let the Bills run the ball like this. They are simply smacking the Dolphins’ defense in the mouth right now, and the Dolphins are not responding. Miami’s offense can keep them in the game, but the defense needs to find a way to stop the run. Of course, if they sell out to stop Cook and Murray, Allen will use the single-coverage on Diggs and Davis to carve up the deep part of the field. It is a pick-your-poison type of situation, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has to make some adjustment.

The Dolphins ended the first quarter with a 20-yard pass to Hill and a one-yard run from Mostert.

The first quarter is the offensive shootout expected. Miami’s defense needs to adjust, but the offense seems like it is in rhythm and ready to keep the pressure on Buffalo.

Second Quarter Reactions

Mostert opened the second period with a highlight catch over two defenders, somehow skying to grab the ball and keep Miami moving down the field. The next play featured the first incomplete pass of the game - by either team - with Hill making the catch, but the defense able to shove him out of bounds before he was able to get both feet back down. A couple of plays later, Miami face a 3rd-and-8, but Tagovailoa was able to rifle the ball to wide receiver Braxton Berrios for 15 yards and a first down. From the 10-yard line, Tagovailoa handed the ball to Achane who found the endzone for the second time on the day. Tied 14-14.

This really is going to be a track meet all day long. The touchdown run, with Achane lined up at receiver and Hill lined up at running back was a wrinkle Miami added to the offense. This game feels like one that will come down to who has the ball last.

The Bills took to the air for the drive, starting with Allen throwing to Diggs on first down for 16 yards, then deep to Diggs with a pass interference call handing Buffalo 43 free yards. The Bills were then able to move down to the Dolphins’ six-yard line and appeared to score on a run, but an illegal formation penalty backed them to the Dolphins’ 11-yard line. Allen then found Diggs at the goal line for the score and Buffalo reclaimed the lead. Bills 21-14.

Seriously, this is simply a shootout. Five minutes into the second quarter and both teams have had one incomplete pass.

Miami could not get out of their own way on the next possession, starting the drive with an illegal formation, then on 3rd-and-12 getting flagged for a false start penalty. On 3rd-and-17, Mostert took a five-yard screen pass, then fumbled the ball. Luckily, Berrios recovered, and Miami punted on the three-and-out possession.

The Bills defense was able to make a stop. Miami’s defense needs to do the same or Buffalo will start extending the lead and making it impossible to come back. Need something to happen here.

The drive started with a 22-yard pass from Allen to Murray down the left sideline, but then a three-yard loss from Cook as defensive tackle Zach Sieler burst through the line for the run stuff set the Bills back. An eight-yard pass from Allen to Diggs was backed up by a batted pass at the line of scrimmage and the Bills were forced to punt.

The defense finally had an answer, but the punt was downed at the six-yard line. Miami’s offense needs to get out of the shadow of the endzone.

Achane picked up three yards on first down, then took a pass for five yards on send down. On 3rd-and-2, Tagovailoa was unable to connect with Mostert and Miami punted again.

Three straight punts from these two teams and a second-straight three-and-out for Miami. This is not what Miami needs to be doing right now and they are not going to keep up with the Bills playing like this. And now add in the concern of left tackle Terron Armstead being injured and heading straight into the locker room and this could get ugly fast.

The Bills immediately take advantage of the situation. After a four-yard run from Cook, Allen threw short to Diggs who broke a tackle from Kohou and scored on a 55-yard catch and run. Bills 28-14.

Why are the Dolphins single-covering Diggs with Kohou?

Tagovailoa threw to Mostert for nine yards on the first play, but an incomplete pass on second down set up a third down attempt. Mostert took the pitch, was stopped two yards behind the line of scrimmage, then lost the ball with the Bills recovering.

Miami is simply imploding right now. That third down run was slow developing and gave the Bills plenty of time to chase after Mostert. That is the second fumble by the running back today. Nothing seems to be working right, and the Bills are doing a great job of keeping Miami off balance on both sides of the ball.

Miami stuffed Cook in the backfield for a one-yard loss as the clock wound down to the two-minute warning. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was then able to get to Allen and get the sac. After a Miami timeout, the Bills took a shot down the field, but the ball fell incomplete. The Bills settled for a 53-yard field goal from Tyler Bass. Bills 31-14.

Holding the Bills to a field goal after they started at the Miami 31-yard line is a positive, but the Dolphins are in trouble right now. They have to get Hill and Waddle going if they are going to come back in this game.

Miami started the drive with Tagovailoa being sacked. Two passes that picked up 10 yards left the Dolphins facing a 4th-and-4, leading to another three-and-out punt.

Completely out of sorts right now.

The Bills knelt to end the half.

Halftime Reactions

This started as the advertised shootout. Then, the Bills decided they wanted to make it one-sided. Miami has no response for anything Buffalo is doing on offense or defense right now. This feels like the San Francisco 49ers game last year that just ended the positive start to the year for Miami.

Miami has 20 rushing yards and averages less than three yards per carry - a week after rushing for 350 yards.

A lot needs to change at halftime. Can the Dolphins get things re-started when they get the ball to open the second half?