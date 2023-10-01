Sunday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Live Thread & Game Information

Week four’s Sunday Night Football matchup features the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. The Chiefs, who come into the week with a 2 and 1 record, are coming off a lopsided win over the Chicago Bears 41 to 10. The Jets enter this game with a 1 and 2 record and sit in last place in the AFC East. Last week saw the Jets drop their second game of the season to the New England Patriots 10 to 15.

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) 1st AFC West @ New York Jets (1-2) 4th AFC East