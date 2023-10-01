SCHEFTER: De’Von Achane to see increased workload moving forward

This may not really classify as news, but ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Miami Dolphins plan to use rookie running back De’Von Achane (A-CHAN) more moving forward. And after a week where he led the Dolphins in carries (18) and yards (203), it makes sense.

Here’s what Schefter posted on Twitter earlier today.

Coming off his 203 rushing yards in which he averaged 11.3 yards per attempt vs. Denver, Dolphins’ rookie RB De’Von Achane has earned an increased workload and the team is expected to try to use him more, per a source. Miami’s issue is its depth at running back. Raheem Mostert… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2023

The Miami Dolphins drafted Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft (84th Overall). McDaniel seemed excited, and I know Dolphins fans were because the team finally invested in a game-changing running back. But then, all off-season, we heard rumors Miami was interested in one running back after another. Achane and Mostert have put those rumors to rest.

Speaking of Mostert, giving Achane more touches keeps him fresh and healthy late into the season. There’s also an excellent chance we continue to see those speed packages Mike McDaniel has been starting to show, where both backs are on the field.

Nevertheless, the run game is clicking, and after a game where he earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors and FedEx Ground Player of the Week, it was clear the speedster from Texas A&M would get another opportunity in Orchard Park. And maybe we even see another running back for back-to-back 200-yard games.

Run Achane Run