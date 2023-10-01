Dolphins sign WR Robbie Chosen and LB Cameron Goode to active roster, elevate DE Chase Winovich for Sunday

The Miami Dolphins made a trio of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s divisional bout against the Buffalo Bills. The team announced on Saturday that wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode were signing to the 53-man active roster.

Miami had two open spots on the active roster after placing wide River Cracraft (Shoulder) on injured reserve and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (Neck) on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Chosen caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Mike White in last week’s 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos after signing with the team back on April 17. Goode was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has played in all three games this season.

He was a three-year starter at California and finished with 170 tackles, 21 sacks, and two interceptions in college. He spent the 2022 season on Miami’s practice squad.

Miami added that fifth-year edge rusher Chase Winovich was elevated to Miami’s active roster for Sunday’s game against the Bills. The team will be without pass-rush specialist Jaelan Phillips, and Winovich, a former third-round pick by the New England Patriots, gives Miami added depth on the edge.

Kickoff between the Bills and Dolphins is slated for 1 p.m. as Miami looks to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 1995.