Dolphins fans nearly unanimous in confidence poll; Josh Allen’s run ability most worrisome in Week 4

The Miami Dolphins are headed into a Week 4 contest against the Buffalo Bills, a game that could establish one of the teams as the “best” in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season. Miami is coming off a 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos, a game that highlighted just how explosive the Dolphins’ offense can be, both through the air and on the ground, and has fan expectations quickly rising.

How do fans feel about the direction of the Dolphins? The results from our latest poll are here to give us an idea.

During the preseason, 83 percent of Dolphins fans were responding that they were confident in the direction of the team. After the team’s Week 1 win, that number jumped to 97 percent, then remained there after the team’s Week 2 win. Now, after winning by 50 points, the fan confidence ticked up to 98 percent.

The all-time high for positive responses in the Dolphins fan-confidence poll is 99 percent, reached twice last season.

Our poll this week asked two other questions as well. We wanted to know if you think you will ever see another 70-point game - something that, before last week’s performance by Monday, last happened in 1966. Not surprisingly, only 32 percent of the fans think they will ever see a team reach 70 points again.

We also wanted to take a look at the Dolphins’ upcoming game against the Bills. What is the most worrisome aspect of this game for Dolphins fans? According to 43 percent of the response, it is the running ability of quarterback Josh Allen.

The national survey this week also had several questions that included the Dolphins. Asked what event during Week 3 was the most surprising, the Dolphins scoring 70 points came in second, with 40 percent of the vote, trailing the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Dallas Cowboys, which received 51 percent of the responses.

The national audience was also asked if they had an issue with the Dolphins “running up the score” on the Broncos. We can argue if the Dolphins ran up the score, given they pulled their starters early and were trying to run the ball but the Broncos could not seem to tackle, but even if Miami did run up the score, only 21 percent of the responses said they had an issue with anything the Dolphins did.

Finally, the national poll also asked if fans would want Taylor Swift to date a player on their favorite team. Swift was at last week’s Kansas City Chiefs game as rumors swirl that she and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are dating. Swift is expected to be at the Chiefs game against the New York Jets this weekend as well.

Only 44 percent of the fans responded they would want Swift to be dating someone on their favorite team.

If you would like to participate in our Dolphins-specific polls, check back on the main page of The Phinsider early next week.

