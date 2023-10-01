2022 NFL Week 4 winners picks from The Phinsider

The NFL is on to the Sunday slate of games for Week 4, and this week we have the first of the international games, which means we have a 9:30 a.m. ET game. This morning’s game features the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The rest of the Sunday games will kick off in the normal early afternoon, later afternoon, and night slots. This week also features only one Monday night game, so we have 14 games coming on Sunday.

Six of our eight contributors, Marek Brave, George Forder, James McKinney, Jake Mendel, Kevin Nogle, and Nick Sabatino, correctly predicted the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Josh Houtz and Sumeet Jena were both on the wrong side of that scoreline. How will our group fare after a full Sunday?

As usual, we will focus on the straight-up winners picks, but we also can make picks against the spread and with the point total for each game. The odds for the games are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 4. We will post our Monday picks tomorrow morning.