Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

It’s a strange feeling to have our Miami Dolphins as the top story on nearly every NFL centric show that I watched this week. I guess a 70 point explosion on offense in just one game will do that for you. Thus far our Phins have gone 3 and 0 in three tries but things will get more difficult today when Miami takes on the division rival Buffalo Bills. Buffalo has held sway over the AFC East the last couple of seasons but Miami winning the game today in Buffalo would go a long way towards changing the narrative that Miami not only belongs in the discussion as the best team in the AFC East but also in the entire AFC or even the NFL.

Buffalo for their part have won two of their first three games this season. The Bills dropped their first game to the New York Jets 16 to 22. Since their week one loss to the Jets the Bills has rebounded defeating both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders in order while giving up only 13 points over the same span and scoring 75 points in the two games. While MIami still leads the NFL in points scored with an average of 43.3 points per game the Bills come in second in the NFL with 30.3 points per game. The scrip flips when it comes to defense with the Bills giving up the second fewest points over three games with an average of 11.7 ppg while the Phins are 20th overall with 23.7 ppg surrendered.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this afternoon's game between your Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

Miami Dolphins (3-0) 1st AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (2-1) 2nd AFC East

Kickoff: 1:00 PM EST, Sunday, October 1st

Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

TV: CBS

TV Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Referees: Adrian Hill (Referee); Roy Ellison (Umpire), David Oliver (Down Judge), Greg Bradley (Line Judge), Mearl Robinson (Field Judge), Jim Quirk (Side Judge), Greg Steed (Back Judge), Roddy Ames (Replay Official), Joe Wollan (Replay Assistant)

Streaming: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 385 (Miami Dolphins), 229 (Buffalo Bills)

Head-to-Head: Miami Dolphins lead 61-52-1

Most Recent Game Results: Buffalo Bills Won 34-31 at Buffalo, 2022 Wild Card Playoffs (1/15/23); Regular season: Buffalo Bills Won 32-29 at Buffalo, 2022 Week 15 (12/17/22)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Buffalo Bills Won 34-31 at Buffalo, 2022 Wild Card Playoffs (1/15/23); Regular season: Buffalo Bills Won 32-29 at Buffalo, 2022 Week 15 (12/17/22)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Buffalo Bills -2.5

Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 53.5

Weather: 73°F, Mostly cloudy

