Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Live Thread & Game Information

The Sunday slate of NFL games kicks off early today as the NFL resumes their international series this week with the Atlanta Falcons as the away team and the Jacksonville Jaguars as the home team at Wimberly Stadium in London England. The Falcons come into this week with a two-and-one record. Atlanta won their first game of the season over the Carolina Panthers (24-10) and their second game of the season over the Green Bay Packers (25-24) before dropping their game last week to the Detroit Lions (6-20). Jacksonville has the reverse record with a one and two record. The Jags won their week one contest over the Indianapolis Colts (31-21) before dropping back-to-back games to the Kansas City Chiefs (9-17) and the Houston Texans (17-37).

Please use this thread to follow and discuss this morning’s game and any other news from around the NFL this past week and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also please remember that sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Atlanta Falcons (2-1) 1st NFC South @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) 3rd AFC South