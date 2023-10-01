Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins are 3-0 on the season but may be facing their toughest test so far this year on Sunday when they visit the 2-1 Buffalo Bills. The AFC East rivals battled through three contests last year, with the wins determined by a combined eight points. Two of the best teams in the game are getting together in a Week 4 meeting. How can you watch the game? We, of course, answer that question and so much more for you this morning.

The Dolphins are one of only three teams still to have yet to lose on the year, joined by the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. The Bills, while having been upset in Week 1, are starting to look more and more like the three-time defending AFC East champions and the team many predicted would be Super Bowl bound this year. The NFL has a gift of an early game for the fans this week, and one that the odds seem to think will be an offensive shootout with a close margin of victory.

The line for the game has hovered near the three-point home-field advantage mark all week, with the Bills the favorite for the win. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line continues to sit with the Bills favored by 2.5 points. The point total is set at 53.5, the highest mark of the week, and Miami is +12- on the moneyline while Buffalo is -142.

How can you watch today’s game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, October 1, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

TV Broadcast: CBS

TV Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 385 (Dolphins), 229 (Bills)

Referees: Adrian Hill (Referee); Roy Ellison (Umpire), David Oliver (Down Judge), Greg Bradley (Line Judge), Mearl Robinson (Field Judge), Jim Quirk (Side Judge), Greg Steed (Back Judge), Roddy Ames (Replay Official), Joe Wollan (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Bills -2.5 | Total: 53.5

Jersey Combinations:

Injury Report:

Dolphins - Out: Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique); Questionable: Running back Salvon Ahmed (groin); Tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee); Safety DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin); Center Connor Williams (groin)

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (oblique); Running back Salvon Ahmed (groin); Tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee); Safety DeShon Elliott (ankle/groin); Center Connor Williams (groin) Bills - Out: Safety Jordan Poyer (knee)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Dolphins: Chase Winovich, defensive end

Chase Winovich, defensive end Bills: None

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4

Chase Winovich, DE - 2 elevations (Weeks 2, 4)

Robbie Chosen, WR - 1 elevation (Week 3) - Promoted in Week 4 Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 73°F, Mostly cloudy

Head-to-Head: Dolphins 61-52-1

Most Recent Game Results: Bills 34-31 at Buffalo, 2022 Wild Card Playoffs (1/15/23); Regular season: Bills 32-29 at Buffalo, 2022 Week 15 (12/17/22)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Bills 34-31 at Buffalo, 2022 Wild Card Playoffs (1/15/23); Regular season: Bills 32-29 at Buffalo, 2022 Week 15 (12/17/22)

More Broncos Info: Buffalo Rumblings | @BuffRumblings